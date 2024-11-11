Driver loses control, crashes into several parked cars in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Monday after a driver lost control and crashed into several parked cars in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. on 3rd Street near Lake Street when the driver of a Mercedes-Benz lost control and slammed into at least three cars. It got stuck under one of the cars it hit.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries to their hands.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, but they said DUI was not a factor.