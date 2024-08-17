Stolen car suspect drives erratically through LA, attempts bizarre escape

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a possibly stolen car drove dangerously through Los Angeles - making wild turns and driving on the wrong side of the road - before she eventually diched the car and attempted to make a bizarre escape on foot.

AIR7 was over the scene just before 5 p.m. as the suspect drove erratically though the Inglewood area. Law enforcement was not in pursuit of the driver, however, the suspect continued to drive at high speeds on surface streets.

Eventually, the driver stopped and ditched the car near Compton Avenue and E. 92nd Street in Watts. A woman emerged from the car and she began to walk and jog through the neighborhood in an attempt to escape.

At one point, it appeared she tried to hitch rides with passing drivers but none stopped.

Police focused their attention on an apartment complex, where it appeared the suspect was trying to hide.

