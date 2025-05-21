Shocking dashcam video shows moment dump truck smashes into New Jersey home

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J. -- Emergency crews rushed to a chaotic scene Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck plowed into a home in New Jersey.

Police say the truck driver was traveling northbound on Woodbury-Glassboro Road when the vehicle left the roadway around 1:30 p.m. and struck a telephone pole at Fairview Avenue in Gloucester County.

In dashcam video obtained by our sister station, 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia, you can see the truck traveling at speeds of 50mph after it leaves the roadway before slamming into a home on Stratford Avenue.

A neighbor was holding her baby and was heading outside when she heard the crash.

"My son and I were walking out of our door when I heard a loud crash as we were coming out," said Samantha Burke. "The next thing I know there was a truck in our neighbor's yard, in his house."

"I heard my neighbor yelling," Burke continued, "but the house was starting to crumble, so we couldn't do anything."

The neighbor inside the home was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police believe the dump truck driver had a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The driver was trapped in the truck for more than two hours but has since been rescued. Officials said the driver was alert and talking.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the truck almost entirely inside the home.

Debris could be seen a few houses away, followed by tire tracks in the lawns of neighboring homes leading to the crash scene.

Firefighters were seen trying to shore up the front of the house before it was demolished Tuesday night.

Woodbury-Glassboro Road is shut down between Elm Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, and police expect it to be closed for an extended period of time.