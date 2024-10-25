East L.A. Classic 2024 between rivals Garfield High School and Roosevelt High comes to SoFi Stadium

It's one of LAUSD's most iconic matchups between Garfield High School and Roosevelt High -- the East L.A. Classic will be played at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Friday's high school game of the week is a big one -- so big that it's at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. It's the East L.A. Classic between rivals Garfield High School and Roosevelt High School.

"We all try our hardest-no matter the score. Both teams, they're all trying their hardest," said Noah Hernandez, offensive guard at Garfield High School.

"We're working as a team and having fun," said Roosevelt High linebacker Matthew Tapia.

It's one of Los Angeles Unified School District's most iconic matchups - last year's defending champs the Garfield High Bulldogs versus the Roosevelt High Rough Riders. After days of training, the head coaches for both teams say they are ready for the big game.

"Just eliminating mistakes-not getting caught up in personal fouls. Just staying disciplined and staying true to what we do," said Garfield High's Head Coach Lorenzo Hernandez.

More than 30,000 fans will be watching what they do on the gridiron at SoFi Stadium, making history as the first local high school football teams to play at the premier venue.

Halftime will include a star-studded performance from 6-time Grammy-winning group the Black Eyed Peas.

"It's a big deal because a lot of us are probably not playing after high school and will never experience anything like this. So it's a big thing," said Garfield wide receiver Jayden Garcia.

"At the end of the day, we're trying to get these guys to be young men," said Roosevelt's Head Coach Ernesto Ceja. "It's not only about football but it's about what you do after football."

The East L.A. Classic's storied tradition promises to be one of the most exciting games of the season.

"You will play a glorious game. You will leave it all out on the field. You will represent your community. You shall be remembered as the best of the best," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.