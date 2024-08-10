Eastvale Little League baseball team falls short of reaching World Series

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County's Eastvale Little League team fell just short of reaching the World Series.

The team lost to Hawaii, 2-1, in the West Region championship game Friday. Hawaii now moves on to play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Eastvale had one last shot in the bottom of the sixth inning, putting a runner on first with one out and forcing Hawaii to switch pitchers. But the rally fell short as the next two batters were retired.

The game was a pitching duel and was tied at one apiece until the top of the fifth when Hawaii was able to score the game-winning run.

The game was played in San Bernardino.

Prior to the loss, Eastvale was 15-1 in four tournaments this summer. It qualified for the West Region Tournament by winning the 10-team Southern California State Tournament, winning its final seven games in the double-elimination tournament after losing its opening game.

City News Service contributed to this report.