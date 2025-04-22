Baseball fields at Sierra Madre schools close for soil testing

Two baseball infields in Sierra Madre were closed Tuesday due to soil testing more than three months after the Eaton Fire.

Two baseball infields in Sierra Madre were closed Tuesday due to soil testing more than three months after the Eaton Fire.

Two baseball infields in Sierra Madre were closed Tuesday due to soil testing more than three months after the Eaton Fire.

Two baseball infields in Sierra Madre were closed Tuesday due to soil testing more than three months after the Eaton Fire.

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two baseball infields in Sierra Madre were closed Tuesday due to soil testing more than three months after the Eaton Fire.

The fields at Sierra Madre Elementary and Sierra Madre Middle School are both closed off to students.

"We are working with the city to expedite testing and results so we can get fields re-opened as soon as possible," read an email to parents from the Sierra Madre Little League. "We are also working on alternative field options."

On Friday, the city of Pasadena announced it would be closing baseball infields at two parks after Los Angeles County health officials found high lead levels in the soil.

Soil sampling in two Pasadena neighborhoods revealed led levels above 80 parts per million, which does not require cleanup or remediation but indicates the need for further evaluation, city officials said.

READ MORE | Pasadena closes baseball fields at two parks after high lead levels found in soil

The city of Pasadena is closing baseball infields at two parks after L.A. County health officials found high lead levels in the soil following the Eaton Fire.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

