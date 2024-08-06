At least 8 pets killed in San Bernardino brush fire, residents say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A destructive hillside fire in San Bernardino not only left residents without homes, but many residents also lost their beloved pets.

The Edgehill Fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the 3300 block of Beverly Drive in the Little Mountain community.

According to neighbors who spoke with ABC7 on Tuesday, at least 8 pets in the area were killed. Fire officials are still working to determine an exact total.

Erika Hernandez said she and her family lost their three dogs in the fire.

"I don't care about the things. Truly, I'm just heartbroken about our dogs," she said. "They were our family members."

Hernandez said she wasn't allowed to go back to get the family dogs as flames and smoke consumed their home.

Erika Hernandez

A GoFundMe page was started to help the Hernandez family - parents Erika and Justin and their two sons, ages 17 and 9.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, one neighbor was seen rushing to save his pet turkey.

"I'm really depressed about my neighbors that lost their pets," said Sal Diaz, who lives across the street from the man in the video. "That's my neighbor. He had a turkey ... he's the one who lost the five dogs."

The fire was initially estimated at 5 acres but spread rapidly in dry brush and triple-digit temperatures and within hours grew to 54 acres. A few hours later, forward progress of the blaze was stopped. Crews worked through the night to prevent any flare-ups. By Tuesday morning, the fire had burned 54 acres with containment estimated at 75%.

At least half a dozen homes were consumed by flames as a wildfire tore through a neighborhood of San Bernardino.

Despite that progress, the damage was already done. Footage from AIR7 showed at least half a dozen homes consumed by flames. At one point, another dozen or more appeared to be within close vicinity of the blaze.

Officials could not provide an exactly number of structures that were damaged or destroyed. Teams began surveying the damage at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

At one point, San Bernardino police said a person had been detained in connection with the investigation into the fire. But the person was later released without charges. It wasn't clear why they were detained.

Meanwhile, one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As for evacuation orders, they all remained in place Tuesday morning. The evacuation area, encompassing dozens of homes, was described as:

All residents living on the south side of and south of Ridge Line Drive.

All residents living on the north side and north of Edgehill Rd west to and including Beverly Drive; east to Circle Road.

An evacuation center was established at Marshall Elementary, 3288 N. G Street.