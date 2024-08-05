LIVE: San Bernardino brush fire burns multiple homes as residents ordered to evacuate

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 200 firefighters are battling a hillside blaze in San Bernardino that is burning homes as it spreads to more than 5 acres. Evacuations are underway.

The Edgehill Fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of the 3300 block of Beverly Drive in the Little Mountain community.

It was initially estimated at 5 acres but was spreading rapidly in dry brush and triple-digit temperatures.

The evacuation area, encompassing dozens of homes, was described as:

All residents living on the south side of and south of Ridge Line Drive.

All residents living on the north side and north of Edgehill Rd west to and including Beverly Drive; east to Circle Road.

An evacuation center was established at Marshall Elementary, 3288 N. G Street.

Footage from AIR7 showed at least half a dozen homes on fire.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said about 200 firefighters, 40 engines and three hand crews were involved in battling the blaze, with help from Riverside city and CalFire.

