About 21% of California's registered voters have already cast ballots in the General Election

You can't miss their ads on T.V. and radio. Candidates for a handful of congressional seats seem to be dominating the airwaves in recent weeks. Here's a closer look on why so much money is being spent on so few races.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Have you cast your ballot yet? Seven days out from Election Day, more than four million Californians already have.

According to the California Secretary of State, around 4.2 million mail-in ballots have been accepted by county registrar's offices. In other words, 21% of all of California's 22.8 million registered voters have already cast their ballots.

That percentage varies depending on the county. In Los Angeles County, 13% of registered voters' ballots have been accepted. In Ventura and Orange counties, the number is much higher - almost 22%.

The number of mail-in votes reached record-highs back in the 2020 presidential election, when 86.7% of Californians voted by mail. In total, 80.7% of registered voters cast ballots in the November 2020 contest.

The numbers of ballots cast is expected to climb quickly over the next week as more Californians make it to in-person voting locations. Early voting, where voters cast ballots in-person before Election Day, began on Saturday. More than half of the counties in California, including L.A. County, have adopted a vote center model, allowing all voters to vote at any in-person location in the county. Explore KABC's voter guide to see all vote centers and ballot drop box locations in the county.

Another 15,000 ballots across California have been cast by voters but are still under review by county registrar's offices for potential acceptance. That includes ballots that require additional signature verification to confirm their authenticity. A little more than 1% of all ballots cast are currently in the review process.