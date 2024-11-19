Derek Tran holds 102-vote lead over Rep. Michelle Steel in 45th Congressional District race

Democratic challenger Derek Tran holds a 102-vote lead over Republican Rep. Michelle Steel Tuesday after adding 66 votes to his lead in the latest count of previously unprocessed ballots in the 45th Congressional District race.

Tran leads 153,824-153,722, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Both candidates are at 50%.

The consumer rights attorney and co-owner of a pharmacy with his wife Michelle trails in the Orange County portion of the district,138,971 134,877, 50.7%-49.3%, but leads in the Los Angeles County portion -- Artesia, Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens and a portion of Lakewood -- 18,947-14,751, 56.2%-43.8%.

"California's elections are a testament to the strength of our democracy. Every legally cast ballot must be counted, and our campaign is encouraged by the results we've seen so far,'' Tran's campaign manager Gowri Buddiga said in a statement. "Voters in Orange and Los Angeles County deserve to have their voices heard, and we are confident that as the remaining vote-by-mail, provisional, and conditional ballots are tallied, Derek Tran will emerge victorious.

"Democracy requires a commitment to making sure every lawful vote is counted, and it is critical that elections officials are able to continue their work without interruption so every voter's voice is heard. Derek Tran is honored to be part of this process and remains optimistic that he will have the privilege of representing the people of California's 45th District in Congress. We would like to thank the election and county workers who continue to do their essential work in the face of lies, hostility, and bomb threats.''

There was no immediate response to a message left with the Steel campaign seeking comment.

Tran led by 36 votes entering Monday's resumption of counting. He took his first lead over the two-term incumbent Saturday, 152,981-152,945, after trailing by 11,363 Nov. 6, day after the election.

Only previously unprocessed ballots in Orange County were counted Saturday. No ballots were counted Sunday.

Tran trailed by 7,590 votes Nov. 8; 6,901 Nov. 9; 6,128 Nov. 10 when only ballots from the Los Angeles County portion of the district were counted; 3,908 Nov. 11; 2,227 last Tuesday; 349 Wednesday; 236 Thursday; and 58 Friday.

It is not known how many ballots remain to be counted in the race. The Tran campaign said there are "thousands of votes'' remaining to be counted, including vote-by-mail, provisional, and conditional ballots.

