False report of shooting at school in Elysian Park prompts police response, lockdown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police responded Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Cathedral High School in Elysian Park, but it appears to have been a false alarm.

A caller dialed 911 around 1 p.m. to report a gunman had been on campus and apparently opened fire.

Police quickly surrounded and searched the school, which went on lockdown. LAPD later said there was no evidence of a shooting.

Parents who went to the campus say it's not the first time an incident like this has happened at the school.

"I don't know if someone keeps calling, pranking or whatever. It's been an issue," parent Richard Parker said.

LAPD says it's continuing its investigation to determine where the call came from and if the incident was a possible case of swatting.