Thefts lead to stopped mail service, leaving Beaumont seniors to wonder why mailboxes are empty

Residents of a senior community in Beaumont were frustrated by days of empty mailboxes before they discovered their service was stopped because of thefts.

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Amidst the holiday season, when goodwill should be at its peak, the Four Seasons senior community in Beaumont is finding itself the target of mail thieves.

"The problem evidently lies with theft in the area - mail theft. We know that it is the time of year for mail theft and porch pirates," said Ray Frydendall.

Frydendall says it was just after Thanksgiving when he and his neighbors noticed their mail boxes were going empty.

"I have not received mail in five days now," said resident Cindy Gissel.

"I was expecting some medication from the VA and I didn't get it, but the VA said that it was delivered," said Frank Morales

For Morales, who relies on insulin three times a day, it was a serious concern. A concern shared by many other residents in the 55-and-older community.

It wasn't until residents visited their local post office on Wednesday that they learned why they had not been getting their mail.

"The mail clerk told us that somebody is breaking into mailboxes here at Four Seasons on this particular street which happened to be my street," said Morales.

The only problem: No one from the post office officially told them their mail was being held because of the thefts.

"It's not only a matter of the theft that is going on in the area. It is a problem with the post office giving good clear communication that our mail is being stopped," said Frydendall.

The lack of communication caused some residents to worry.

"You have these services that tell you when mail is coming. When it is not there you start to worry," said Gissel.

Gisel along with Morales and other Four Seasons residents found their mail at the post office. As to when their mail service would return?

"We were told that this would go on for another six months," said Morales

Luckily, they didn't have to wait that long. The post office delivered an early holiday gift to residents by installing new locks and restarting delivery. Residents hope the timely change will help keep mail thieves at bay.