Estranged sisters take a road trip in new movie, 'For When You Get Lost'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The power of women is on display in the movie, "For When You Get Lost."

Women are the stars here in front of the camera and behind it.

The movie tells the story of estranged sisters who wind up on a road trip to make amends with their dying dad, someone never in contention for that "Father of the Year" trophy. "For When You Get Lost" was inspired by a real road trip Jennifer Sorenson took when her own father was dying.

"So I thought when I was writing the script that I would fictionalize the family and bring an opposing sister with me and create some chaos and have some fun," Sorenson said.

Elizabeth Alderfer plays her sister in the movie. "We clicked immediately in a way where I don't have a sister but I felt like if I did have a sister, this is who it would be and we're going to make this relationship really sing. And I think we did it," Alderfer said.

Sorenson not only wrote the film and stars in it, she's also part of the all-female producing team. T he director, cinematographer and plenty of crew members are also women.

"There's something when a bunch of women get together and can collaborate without any kind of fear of 'Is this too girly? Is this weak?,' Alderfer said. "There's a flow and a nurturing nature to it that felt immediately different."

"For When You Get Lost" has won several audience awards at film festivals.

The women say young and old alike have expressed feeling very connected to it. The younger viewer reactions have surprised Sorenson.

"I don't think that they've grown up with movies like this," Sorenson said. "I think our movie's like a throwback to, like, 'Steel Magnolias' and 'Thelma and Louise' and they don't have that reference.You know, those are old movies to them and those are the movies that we grew up with. So you'll cry and you'll laugh and I think they're kind of confused of 'Why am I feeling so much?'"

"For When You Get Lost" is available now on digital platforms.