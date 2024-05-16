How a Long Beach professional MMA fighter overcame adversity through his dedication to the sport

Eugene Correa is preparing for his ninth professional MMA fight on May 18 in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Eugene Correa is a 31-year-old professional MMA fighter from Long Beach who has overcome life obstacles through his dedication to fighting.

"I was in the foster care system, unfortunately, just from three years old on and off until I was roughly around 11 years old. It was definitely a journey, it was pretty tough," Correa said.

Growing up in the foster care system, Correa said he was able to turn his life around despite all odds against him.

"I didn't want to go down that path. Because I mean it's just one of those things that it almost brought anger, especially when all these things are thrown at you right? All these rocks and stones," Correa said.

Correa said staying on the right path was a far greater challenge than being inside the ring. At 18 years old, he discovered sparring and kickboxing, igniting a spark that inspired him to make a career in the sport.

"I had some years where I had some little gaps but I was always busy competing, jujitsu tournaments, grappling tournaments or martial arts fighting to help me for my MMA professional career," Correa said.

"I know he's had to make a lot of sacrifices to keep going. Just a lot of sacrifices that I know personally that would make most people quit and he's still here," said Correa's friend, Marvin Almeida.

Now, Correa is preparing for his ninth professional MMA fight on May 18 at Thunder Studios in Long Beach. He said he hopes to represent Long Beach and be an inspiration for the next generation.

"I'm very excited to give the crowd what they want in my hometown and just move on to the next stage in my chapter," Correa said.

As Correa prepares to step into the ring, he says it's more than just a match, it's a milestone in his career and a reflection on his journey to success.

