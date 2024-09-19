Evacuations ordered after methane leak detected in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A methane leak is forcing residential evacuations Thursday in a section of Ventura just blocks from an elementary school and the beach.

The exact cause and source of the leak is unclear but firefighters say the odor appears to be coming from the sewer system in the area between Bayshore Avenue and Pierpont Boulevard.

It was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for homes in the immediate vicinity and a voluntary evacuation warning for homes west of Pierpont toward the shoreline.

The evacuation order applies to all of Bayshore south of Coral Street. The voluntary warning is for residents along Pierpont between Greenock, Seaward and Harbor.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children early from Pierpont Elementary School. Children and staff who cannot evacuate are being told to shelter in place at the school.

A temporary evacuation point was established in the lower parking lot of Ventura Community College, 4667 Telegraph Road.