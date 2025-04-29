$4B settlement in sex abuse claims at juvenile facilities to be considered by LA County supervisors

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The county Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday approve a $4 billion settlement of more than 6,800 claims of sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated in juvenile facilities or foster care as far back as the 1980s, billed as the "costliest" such payout in county history.

The payout is expected to have implications on the county budget "for years to come," county officials said when announcing the proposed settlement earlier this month. The impact is already being felt in the proposed 2025-26 budget, which includes 3% cuts for many county departments.

"On behalf of the county, I apologize wholeheartedly to everyone who was harmed by these reprehensible acts," county CEO Fesia Davenport said in a statement announcing the proposed settlement. "The historic scope of this settlement makes clear that we are committed to helping the survivors recover and rebuild their lives -- and to making and enforcing the systemic changes needed to keep young people safe."

More than a dozen detention services officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of child endangerment and abuse, conspiracy, and battery.

The majority of claims included in the settlement involve alleged abuse that occurred in county Probation Department juvenile facilities, most notably the MacLaren Children's Center in El Monte, which was closed in 2003.

County officials say the resolution of the cases represents "the costliest financial settlement in the history of L.A. County."

Attorneys representing many of the claimants issued a statement saying the settlement -- which will also need court approval -- "aims to deliver long-overdue accountability, puts safeguards in place to prevent such failures in the future and ensures the county's financial stability through a five-year distribution plan that includes structured payouts with oversight to manage financial exposure while prioritizing victim compensation."

"This landmark settlement represents restorative justice for victims. Restorative justice is a societal recognition that a horrible wrong has been committed and compensation is justified," co-lead attorney Patrick McNicholas said in a statement. "It stands as a testament to the resilience of survivors, the importance of holding institutions accountable and the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change. By balancing justice for the victims with a commitment to reform, this resolution ensures both acknowledgment of past wrongs and a pathway to a safer, more accountable future."

If approved on Tuesday, the cost of the settlement will be borne through a combination of reserve funds, bonds and cuts in department budgets.

"The financing will require annual payments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars through 2030 and substantial continuing annual payments through fiscal year 2050-51," according to a statement from the county.