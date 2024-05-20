Changing weather patterns to blame for toxic algae blooms in several SoCal lakes, experts say

Experts warn that toxic algae blooms in several SoCal lakes are posing a threat to the public and their pets.

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, experts are warning the public about toxic algae blooms in several Southern California lakes.

The number of reports of harmful algae blooms has been on the rise in recent years.

Lakes with the toxic algae bloom include Lake Elsinore, Lake Hemet, Apollo Park Lake in Lancaster and Puddingstone Reservoir in San Dimas.

Experts blame increasing temperatures and changing weather patterns.

Signs posted around the lakes inform the public about the toxic algae blooms and their danger to people and pets.

Blooms can appear green, blue, yellow, red, or brown in color.

Experts encourage the public to stay away from any algae or scum and not drink or cook with the water. They also recommend keeping kids and pets away from the water.