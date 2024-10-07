1 injured after explosion on home property in Long Beach, officials say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was injured in an explosion at a residential property in Long Beach Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at a property on Gale Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Officials say the explosion originated from an accessory dwelling unit, also known as an ADU, located on the property behind the main home.

One person was taken to a local trauma center with burn injuries. Details on that individual's condition were not available.

It's unclear what caused the explosion.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

