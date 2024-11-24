Friends call for justice after hit-and-run outside BMO Stadium leaves teen dead

Authorities believe the incident may have been a possible road-rage attack near the stadium.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As friends and family mourn the loss of their loved one, the search for a driver who hit and killed a teenager outside of BMO Stadium in Exposition Park is intensifying.

The incident happened Friday evening when paramedics responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Figueroa Street.

A boy, who is believed to be 16 and was identified by his friends only as John, was fatally struck by a driver in a possible road-rage attack near the stadium, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dan Keene said about 40 bicyclists were heading southbound on Figueroa when an altercation occurred between the group and the driver of a sedan.

The driver allegedly followed the group into the parking lot near the stadium and then struck the victim. The driver fled and the teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have been speaking with those who were there that evening but have not publicly released a detailed description of the vehicle involved or the driver.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered for a memorial at the crash site to honor the victim. Some of John's friends are hopeful there's swift justice.

"It's really hard to be honest, we're just trying to ride and it's really hard for the family too," said Manuel Ramirez. "He didn't deserve to die in the streets like that."

There's only one business across the street from where the incident occurred and their cameras aren't facing the area where it happened. It's unclear if there are security cameras at BMO Stadium that can help CHP in their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.