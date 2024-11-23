Teen bicyclist struck, killed by fleeing driver in possible road-rage attack near BMO Stadium

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in a possible road-rage attack near BMO Stadium in Exposition Park, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Figueroa Street, shortly after 4:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About 40 bicyclists were going southbound on Figueroa when an altercation occurred between the group and the driver of a sedan, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dan Keene said.

Keene said the driver followed the group into the parking lot near the stadium and then struck the victim. The driver fled and the teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the crash was preventable.

Crime-scene tape cordoned off a part of the parking lot amid an investigation.

As part of the investigation, authorities are speaking with cyclists who witnessed the crash. Surveillance video in the area will also be reviewed.

City News Service contributed to this report.