Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA County budget shortfall, sexual abuse settlement, water taxi and more

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn recently sat down with Marc Brown for Eyewitness Newsmakers to discuss multiple issues facing the county's nearly 10 million residents.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn recently sat down with Marc Brown for Eyewitness Newsmakers to discuss multiple issues facing the county's nearly 10 million residents.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn recently sat down with Marc Brown for Eyewitness Newsmakers to discuss multiple issues facing the county's nearly 10 million residents.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn recently sat down with Marc Brown for Eyewitness Newsmakers to discuss multiple issues facing the county's nearly 10 million residents.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is the most populous county in the United States.

Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the county's 4th District, recently sat down with Marc Brown for Eyewitness Newsmakers to discuss multiple issues facing L.A. County's nearly 10 million residents.

This fiscal year, the county has a budget of about $48 billion, which is about $1 billion less than last year.

Hahn said departments have had to make some tough choices and cuts, but they were able to balance the budget without laying any workers off.

Hahn also discussed the $4 billion payout to settle sexual abuse claims at county juvenile facilities, as well as the plan to prevent anything similar from happening again.

As for the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires, Hahn praised fire crews for their tireless work and encouraged residents who are rebuilding to do so in a way that makes their homes more fire resistant for the future.

Plus, the county is preparing for the worldwide spotlight soon.

When the 2028 Summer Olympics take place, people may be able to travel between San Pedro and Long Beach via a water taxi. Hahn discussed updates to that possibility and where else she'd like to see a potential water taxi travel along the coast.

To hear Hahn entire comments on these topics and more, watch the video in the media player above.

Watch live newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC7 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC7 Los Angeles."