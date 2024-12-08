New LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell discusses his plans for the department on Eyewitness Newsmakers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell has only been in office for a few weeks, but he's a very familiar face in Southern California law enforcement.

McDonnell is the only person ever to serve as both chief of the Los Angeles Police Department and as L.A. County Sheriff. He sat down with Marc Brown for Eyewitness Newsmakers to discuss his plans to lead the department.

When it comes to the controversial topic of undocumented immigrants, Chief McDonnell said the LAPD is not in the immigration enforcement business. He reiterated that investigators rely on the help of the public, and they need the trust of the public to be effective.

McDonnell believes if members of the public who are undocumented fear police are working with ICE to deport them, some victims or witnesses are less likely to come forward.

"We erode our ability to be able to solve crimes and that doesn't' do anyone any good," he said.

As for the passage of Proposition 36, which could reclassify some crimes as felonies rather than misdemeanors in California, Chief McDonnell believes the new rule should be used judiciously and apply only when it's appropriate.

He also called new L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman a welcome addition to the criminal justice system in Southern California, and believes Hochman will hold criminals accountable while also offering treatment and opportunities for people to change their lifestyle.

McDonnell also touched upon the use of artificial intelligence and drones in policing, and discussed the challenges departments across the country face when recruiting and retaining officers. By 2027, the starting salary for an LAPD officer will be just under $100,000.

Watch the full episode of Eyewitness Newsmakers in the media player above.