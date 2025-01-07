Facebook is "simplifying our policies," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook to rely on 'Community Notes,' replacing fact checkers, Zuckerberg says

Facebook plans to replace its fact checkers with "Community Notes," a move that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said would allow the social network to return "to our roots around free expression."

"We're replacing fact checkers with Community Notes, simplifying our policies and focusing on reducing mistakes," Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. "Looking forward to this next chapter."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Michael Kreisel contributed to this report.