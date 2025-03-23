Fallen deputy honored during football game in San Bernardino: 'He was just a ball of fire'

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members and friends mourning a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy who was killed in a crash while chasing a suspect honored him during a football game Saturday night.

A flyover capped off the emotional start to the game in San Bernardino. Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., who died last week in the Victorville crash, also played for the Spartans - an all-police and fire football team.

The 36-year-old proved he was a leader in every uniform he wore.

"He was hurt one game and he got to coach... he was just a ball of fire, positive energy, great guy... and he would do anything the team asked him to," said Dee Brown, head coach for the team.

Cuevas' family joined his football family for the ceremonial coin toss.

A vigil was held in honor of a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy who died in a violent crash during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Victorville.

It was the team's first game since he died Monday, and the stands were packed with people who showed up to support their hometown team and local law enforcement.

"It feels really good to come out and support our community. There's a couple of players actually on the field that I coached as kids, so we came to support them and their fallen officer as well," one attende told Eyewitness News.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, who was also in attendance, was quick to point out Cuevas' far-reaching impact.

"Down here in the valley where he was a football coach, where he went to church in San Bernardino. Of course, where he worked in Victorville. Then also, he worked with my partner, Chief Goodman, when he was the chief of Upland," Dicus said. "So, he's affected geographically a lot of people, positively."

His absence was felt on the field as well.

For the very first play of the game, the Spartans only sent out 10 players, intentionally, when it should've been 11 - leaving one position vacant where Cuevas would've stood.

"That first play of the game was special. It was special for everyone. We wanted to go out there with ten people on the field... brought Hector's jersey out there... and we wanted to dedicate that first play and this game to Hector Cuevas," Brown said.

A man accused of driving a stolen car during a high-speed chase pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of a sheriff's deputy who died in a Victorville crash.

Meanwhile, the man accused of driving a stolen car during the chase pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with Cuevas' death.

Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., a 22-year-old resident of San Bernardino, entered the plea in court after being charged with second-degree murder. He was being held without bail.