Family calls for investigation after woman found fatally shot in bullet-riddled car in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Activists and a woman's family called for an investigation after she was found fatally shot in a bullet-riddled Mercedes-Benz at a busy intersection in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Vermont Avenue near the the 105 Freeway overpass, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a woman in the driver's seat who had been shot multiple times, a sheriff's spokesperson told ABC7. She was later identified by her family as 22-year-old Raejonette Morgan.

Multiple bullet holes were seen on the sedan's driver-side door and windows. The vehicle drove up onto a sidewalk and came to a stop near a freeway entrance after the shooting, and several onlookers gathered.

One witness at the scene launched a livestream on Facebook, showing footage of several deputies removing the wounded Morgan from inside the car and laying her down on the ground.

In the video, a deputy wearing blue plastic gloves is seen examining Morgan in an apparent attempt to discover where she has been shot. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrive about 3 minutes later.

Morgan was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where she died of her wounds Thursday.

In a statement released Thursday on behalf of Morgan's family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, activist Najee Ali demanded "a full investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department" into the woman's death, claiming that a deputy "sat in his patrol car and rendered no aid to help the shooting victim."

"This deputy's inaction captured on video is reminiscent of the Sheriff's deputy in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas who stood by as children were being shot to death and he refused to offer any aid to school children who were begging for help and died," Ali's statement said.

The Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.

"We are also calling for a meeting with Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff Robert Luna who has a long track record of great character and integrity," Ali said in the statement. "What his deputy did which was captured on cell phone video by a good Samaritan in refusing to render aid to a shooting victim was shocking, reprehensive, and inexcusable.

Ali, Crump and members of Morgan's family are expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning.