'It's all about giving:' Family of Fernando Valenzuela hosts turkey giveaway in Boyle Heights

The Valenzuela family held a special turkey giveaway event in which 500 frozen turkeys were handed out to families in need.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The spirt of Fernando Valenzuela was felt all throughout Boyle Heights Monday morning as his family gave back to the community he loved just in time for the holidays.

The Dodgers icon, whose "Fernandomania" fame swept through all of baseball in the 1980s, died last month at 63.

To make the giveaway even more special, Valenzuela's family held the event near the city's newest mural of him on 1st Street.

"Obviously, during this tough time, we felt all the love from everybody, every day," said Valenzuela's daughter Linda. "Everybody's been gathering, so it's just a little way that we can repay them and help everybody out. It's time to give and that's what my dad liked to do so we're honoring him. It's all about giving."

The family says they hope to inspire a spirit of kindness, compassion, and unity, particularly in these challenging times.

"I thank the Valenzuela family from the bottom of my heart," said actor and Los Angeles native Edward James Olmos, who stopped by Monday's event. "What they've given the community is overwhelming. It's an emotional moment because we're here by the mural ... Fernando left us too early."