Family grieving after 38-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A family mourning the loss of a 38-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver over Easter weekend in Torrance is now calling on the city to improve safety for pedestrians.

Carlos Gonzalez was crossing Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday evening when he was struck by multiple cars.

"By the second car, he was dragged into this parking lot. The first driver fled. The second one stayed, and the first driver was never found," said Brittney, the victim's girlfriend.

The intersection of PCH and Ocean Avenue is a dangerous spot for pedestrians. There are no crosswalks, but even as Eyewitness News was shooting this story, several pedestrians were seen crossing PCH, at times appearing to dodge cars.

At the very least, the family says they would like to see crosswalks with some flashing lights in order to get cars to slow down in the area.

Loved ones gathered Wednesday at the spot where Gonzalez died to light candles and remember a man who loved those in his wife and was working to better all their lives.

"You took him from a family. We're hurting. We're all hurting. His mom's hurting, his siblings are hurting, I'm hurting. You have to come forward."

Gonzalez was affectionately known as "Osito," or the bear. Those who knew him described him as funny, loving and kind.

"He had just finished school to get a new certification through his job. He had just finished that Friday, and he was really happy about it," said Brittney. "He was bragging about it to us and telling us how he was the nerd of the class and how well he was doing."

He was also working so hard because while he treated Brittney's children like they were his, he always planned to start a family of his own.

"He always wanted his own kids. He loved kids a lot, you know? And I promised him, one day we're going to have that. Unfortunately, we didn't make it there," she added.

Police say there is video of the hit-and-run, but the footage is hazy, which makes it difficult to distinguish anything and therefore leaving little in terms of leads for investigators.