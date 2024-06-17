Family of SoCal retired deputy missing in Greece joins search of remote island terrain

Retired sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach hasn't been seen since Tuesday, when he went for a hike on the Greek island of Amorgos.

Retired sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach hasn't been seen since Tuesday, when he went for a hike on the Greek island of Amorgos.

Retired sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach hasn't been seen since Tuesday, when he went for a hike on the Greek island of Amorgos.

Retired sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach hasn't been seen since Tuesday, when he went for a hike on the Greek island of Amorgos.

The search is intensifying for a retired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who has been missing for nearly a week on a Greek island.

The search comes as several foreign tourists have been found dead in remote locations in Greece amid a severe heat wave in the region.

Albert Calibet, 59, of Hermosa Beach hasn't been seen since Tuesday, when he went for a hike on the island of Amorgos.

His brother is expressing frustration, saying he's receiving no help from the U.S. or Greek governments.

Calibet's girlfriend Debbie and his brother Oliver set out for Greece to help with the search.

"It's very harsh terrain," Oliver said. "We're all exhausted. There's not enough of us. There's not enough boots on the ground."

Five foreign visitors to Greek islands have died or gone missing in recent weeks amid a heat wave in the region. Authorities are warning visitors to take precautions.

Another American tourist who vanished last Tuesday was found dead over the weekend on the island of Meraki, near Corfu. An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

Calibet was a frequent visitor to the island and an experienced hiker. He was supposed to meet a friend for lunch after his hike, but never arrived. That friend alerted Greek authorities who launched the search, now in its sixth day.

"There's still hope," Oliver said. "That's all I got, there's still hope right now."