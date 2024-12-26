Famous Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow prepare for nesting season

Two bald eagles living in Big Bear, Jackie and Shadow, are filmed on a nest cam preparing for the season.

It's a holiday treat for nature lovers!

Big Bear's famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are back. They were seen on camera building a nest and making a mating attempt.

"Jackie and Shadow celebrated the season with a little 'nooky' on the Lookout Snag!," the Friends of Big Bear website said. "They didn't actually make a full connection, so it was only a 'mating attempt.'"

The eagles were also seen playfully bickering with one another as they meticulously placed sticks to strengthen their nest.

Last year, Jackie laid three eggs. However, none of the eggs hatched after more than a month.

Even though the bald eagle has been on the great seal of the U.S. since 1782, it only officially became the country's national bird on Christmas Eve.