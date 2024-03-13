3 eggs belonging to Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow unlikely to hatch

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- It appears that three eggs belonging to Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow will not hatch.

The eggs were laid on January 25, 28, and 31, and there's an incubation period of 35 to 38 days. But as of Monday, there have been no confirmed pips in any of the eggs.

"This is later than Jackie's eggs have hatched in the past, so it is probably unlikely for them to hatch at this point... but as someone pointed out to me, miracles do happen," wrote Sandy Steers, the executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit which frequently shares updates on the eagles.

It's unknown why the eggs didn't hatch, but factors such as temperature or humidity could have played a role, according to Steers' post. However, Steers points out it's also unlikely Jackie and Shadow are infertile since they have had two sets of chicks together, in 2019 and 2022.

At this point, the eagles continue caring for the eggs.

"Jackie and Shadow and their journey are still here," the post said. "They continue doing what they do best...being eagles and taking care of what they have in front of them in each moment."