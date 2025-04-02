Fans hoping to get Ohtani MVP bobblehead line up outside Dodger Stadium hours before game

Dodgers fans hoping to get a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead line up outside Dodgers Stadium hours before a late-afternoon home game against the visiting Braves.

Dodgers fans hoping to get a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead line up outside Dodgers Stadium hours before a late-afternoon home game against the visiting Braves.

Dodgers fans hoping to get a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead line up outside Dodgers Stadium hours before a late-afternoon home game against the visiting Braves.

Dodgers fans hoping to get a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead line up outside Dodgers Stadium hours before a late-afternoon home game against the visiting Braves.

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers fans hoping to get a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead line up Wednesday morning outside Dodgers Stadium, hours before a late-afternoon home game against the visiting Braves.

One woman said she had gotten there at 5 a.m. just to get the opportunity for the MVP bobblehead.

"We're like hardcore Dodgers fans and, you know, they're the best, so here we are early. We're gonna make sure we get our bobblehead," Dodgers fan Araceli told Eyewitness News.

"I brought my camper van since we were planning on staying in line for a couple hours. My camper van has a bed, a TV, a refrigerator. I brought sandwiches, snacks, water, soda, coffee," said Dodgers fan Marcial. "My daughter is a big Ohtani fan. She wants the Ohtani bobblehead, so I figured, we're gonna be here real early to guarantee that we get it."

A second Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway will be done later in the season, on May 15.

Dustin May pitched five strong innings after missing nearly two years, Mookie Betts hit his third go-ahead homer of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the winless Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night.

With a 7-0 mark, the defending World Series champions are off to the club's best start since moving to Los Angeles -- an L.A. franchise record.

Braves RHP Bryce Elder gets the ball for the first time this season in the series finale Wednesday. LHP Blake Snell (1-0, 3.60 ERA) makes his second start for the Dodgers.

Associated Press contributed to this report