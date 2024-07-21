1 dead, 6 injured in crash on 10 Freeway in Jefferson Park; all eastbound lanes closed

Authorities have shut down the eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles following a deadly and violent crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities have shut down the eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles following a deadly and violent crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities have shut down the eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles following a deadly and violent crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities have shut down the eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles following a deadly and violent crash early Sunday morning.

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles following a deadly and violent crash early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it initially responded to a solo vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway at Arlington Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. but soon other vehicles crashed at the scene creating a big pile-up of wrecked cars.

One person was trapped inside their vehicle and died from their injuries, according to CHP.

Another 6 people were transported to the hospital in various conditions.

No further details were immediately known. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is unknown when the freeway will open.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as information becomes available.