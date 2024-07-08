FBI searching for woman accused of robbing Bank of America branch in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI is searching for a woman accused of robbing a Bank of America branch in Gardena.

The bank she allegedly targeted is located on Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street.

The FBI said the suspect, who was wearing a black face mask and a baseball cap, passed a note to the bank teller, demanding cash. The woman then fled the building in a white sedan.

It's unclear how much money she got away with.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI or the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.