FBI searching for woman accused of robbing Bank of America branch in Gardena

Monday, July 8, 2024 2:09AM
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI is searching for a woman accused of robbing a Bank of America branch in Gardena.

The bank she allegedly targeted is located on Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street.

The FBI said the suspect, who was wearing a black face mask and a baseball cap, passed a note to the bank teller, demanding cash. The woman then fled the building in a white sedan.

It's unclear how much money she got away with.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI or the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

