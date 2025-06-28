Federal agents blast door off, shatter window during raid in Huntington Park

The man they were searching for later turned himself in and is now out on bail.

HUNTINGTON PARK (KABC) -- Federal agents were seen on surveillance video blowing off a door during a raid at a Huntington Park residence early Friday morning while a woman and her two young children were inside.

Several federal agents, who were in both an unmarked vehicle and an armed vehicle, staged in the front yard of the house.

An explosion followed by what looked like a fireball was seen at the front door of the residence, blowing it off completely.

At least nine agents are seen moving in with riot gear marked "POLICE". Then, a woman with two young children was escorted out of the residence.

Video of the aftermath shows a shattered window and the front door to the residence on the floor inside.

The explosive raid left neighbors confused and stunned.

"They were right here with their rifles and we heard some screaming up in the front but we couldn't see because everything was blocked, but it was pretty shocking," said Lourdes Salazar.

She added that she couldn't tell what agency they were from and that "on their vest it only said police, that's it."

