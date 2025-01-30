FEMA answers your questions about L.A. wildfire recovery, relief

ABC7 talked to FEMA to answer viewer questions about wildfire recovery and how to get aid. Watch the Ask7 special here.

More than 37,000 acres were burned when the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire swept through the Pacific Palisades and Altadena, respectively, destroying more than 2,000 structures and damaging more than 16,000 structures.

Now, communities and people in the impacted areas are looking to rebuild and recover from the destruction. A big part of the puzzle aimed at recovery is FEMA disaster assistance.

ABC7 Eyewitness News talked to Brandi Richard Thompson, public affairs officer for FEMA Region IX, about what people need to know about getting aid. Viewers sent in questions that ABC7 asked Thompson directly.

Watch the informative Ask 7 special in the video above.