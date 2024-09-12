Panera Bread brawl: 'Hero' employee hits attacker with pan during fight at CO restaurant | Video

GLENDALE, Colo. -- A suspect who incited a brawl at a Panera Bread in Glendale, Colorado on Tuesday remained at large, according to local reports citing police officials.

Video footage captured by Natalie Wiersma shows the dramatic altercation, during which the suspect throws several objects off a counter at restaurant staff. A customer attempts to intervene, but an employee steps in, and repeatedly strikes the suspect with a baking peel, a handled pan used to slide items into and out of the oven.

"My personal hero: That, I think, was very effective," Wiersma said.

Wiersma told KDVR News that the brawl began after the suspect demanded their phone from restaurant employees.

"They all looked super-confused and said, 'We don't have your phone,'" Wiersma said.

According to police, the suspect threw a smoothie at employees and yelled a racial slur at one of them. The suspect fled the premises before police arrived, but returned later, causing another disturbance.

During the second altercation, one person suffered minor injuries.

Glendale police told Storyful they were still searching for the suspect as of Wednesday evening.