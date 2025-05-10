Final LA County soil sample results show higher lead levels in Eaton Fire area than Palisades

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County released the final results of soil sampling from areas around the Eaton and Palisades Fires.

The results show high levels of lead in the soil and other toxic metals on properties already cleaned by the Army Corps.

The details were released in a town hall meeting with L.A. County health officials on Friday.

The soil samples were taken from parcels where structures had been destroyed.

Final results show some properties, both in the Eaton and Palisades areas, still have high levels of lead and other toxic materials.

For the Eaton Fire area, around 27% of cleaned areas that were sampled still had too much lead, and 44% of uncleaned areas also reported high levels.

The numbers are better in the Palisades. In that burn area, less than 3% of cleaned areas had high lead levels.

Samples from properties not yet cleaned in the Palisades area showed 12% had high lead levels.

Now, the community is left wandering, what's the health risk?

While it's not zero, local health officials say they are not overly alarmed.

For the Eaton Fire area, if someone has direct long-term exposure to these toxins, the estimated "lifetime cancer risk" is below five in 1 million.

It's below one in 1 million for burned properties in the Palisades.

Health officials explained that anything below one in 1 million shouldn't be worried about.

