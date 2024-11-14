Fire breaks out at homeless encampment off 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Van Nuys early Thursday morning.

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Van Nuys early Thursday morning.

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Van Nuys early Thursday morning.

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Van Nuys early Thursday morning.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Van Nuys early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. near the 15300 block of Oxnard Street and the 405 Freeway.

AIR7 was above the scene and captured smoke billowing into the air across the freeway. Video posted to the Citizen app shows thick plumes of black smoke just behind a building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.