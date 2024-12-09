Fire causes roof collapse at Denny's in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire that ripped through a Denny's restaurant in the city of Commerce Monday morning caused the building's roof to collapse.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m., while the restaurant was open and at least two workers were inside, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They were able to get out safely.

The fire also forced people staying at a nearby hotel to shelter in place for a short time.

It took firefighters a little over an hour to extinguish the flames, but extensive damage had already been done.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.