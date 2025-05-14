Experts: Menendez brothers will need Gov. Newsom on their side going forward

Legal experts say the Menendez brothers will need Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom on their side going forward as they are set to face the parole board.

Legal experts say the Menendez brothers will need Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom on their side going forward as they are set to face the parole board.

Legal experts say the Menendez brothers will need Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom on their side going forward as they are set to face the parole board.

Legal experts say the Menendez brothers will need Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom on their side going forward as they are set to face the parole board.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The judge's decision to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez to 50 years to life in the murder of their parents makes them now eligible for parole.

"We're one huge step to bringing the boys home!" said Mark Geragos, attorney for the Menendez brothers.

But while there was joy from Geragos and family members Tuesday, there was also strong reaction across the state and country.

"I think many people are surprised by the court allowing this resentencing for the Menendez brothers, because the LA district attorney was strongly against it."

That from legal analyst Steven Clark who believes the support from the Menendez family members made the difference here. Specifically the belief from those family members that the two were sexually abused by their father.

RELATED: Menendez brothers resentenced to 50 years to life, will be eligible for parole

Something that forensic expert Ann Burgess, who interviewed both brothers in the 90s and testified for the defense in their first trial, still strongly believes.

"You still feel to this day that they were sexually abused?" asked ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone.

"They were more than sexually abused. I try to make that point. They were such an aura of the environment and control and coercion and the psychological abuse," replied Burgess. "I had gotten drawings from them, from Eric. I was always amazed at so many of the drawings were between he and his father in his bedroom. It was really the fear that they had that will make them do things that they ordinarily wouldn't do."

Clark says that if and when the Menendez brothers go before the parole board, they'll still have to make a case that they are no longer a threat, they have been rehabbed, and they deserve a second chance.

"If the Menendez brothers are granted parole, then Gavin Newsom's got a very challenging decision to make. He could override a parole decision in this case, and that may depend on how the political winds are blowing in terms of this case, and Gavin Newsom's reaction to it," said Clark.

The Menendez brothers are set to face the parole board in June as part of a separate push for clemency from the Governor.