Fire crews battling residential fire involving active fireworks in Pacoima

Firefighters are battling a residential fire in Pacoima involving active fireworks inside a detached garage, fire officials say.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Over 100 firefighters battled a residential fire in Pacoima Thursday night involving active fireworks.

The blaze was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 12900 block of W. Corcoran Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department said three one-story homes were showing fire when LAFD personnel responded, and active fireworks inside a detached garage are exposing more homes and brush in the area.

LAFD said a 33-year-old woman was in critical condition, and a 68-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation but declined transport to the hospital.

Additionally, several animals were reportedly injured.

LAFD HazMat and arson investigators, along with the LAPD Bomb Squad and the Mayor's Crisis Team, responded to the scene.

It took more than 100 firefighters to knock down the blaze in 53 minutes, according to LAFD. A fourth home and a car were also damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.