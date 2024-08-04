WATCH LIVE

Fire erupts at former Pacific Dining Car restaurant site in Westlake District

Sunday, August 4, 2024 5:04AM
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire ripped through the original Pacific Dining Car restaurant in the Westlake District Saturday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the century-old, abandoned building on W. Sixth Street at 12:14 a.m. and had the blaze out in about an hour, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows the fire tearing through the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

The Pacific Dining Car opened in 1921, inside a replica of a railway train car. It has been used in multiple movie and television shoots, including 1974's "Chinatown" and 2001's "Training Day."

It was designated a historic cultural monument buy city officials in 2023.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

