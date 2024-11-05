Fireball plans to make new 'Crierball' whiskey from tears of heartbroken football fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KABC) -- Football fans, if you'd like to take gloating to a new level then Fireball Whisky has just the thing for you.

The company will collect the tears of disappointed fans after their team loses for a new limited-edition whiskey called "Crierball."

"In football, few things - aside from Fireball, of course - are better than the sweet taste of victory, especially when that W comes at the expense of your biggest rivals," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. "Our brand is all about embracing that competitive spirit, but amping it up with a little more spice. We're on a mission to capture the soul of rivalries - aka the tears of losers - at this season's biggest games. The expected result? A one-of-a-kind whisky bottling that is sure to become the ultimate showpiece allowing for supreme bragging rights next season."

Official fireball tear collectors will be posted outside some of this season's biggest NFL and college rivalry games.

As fans leave, they'll use eyedroppers and jars to collect the tears.

Fireball says there isn't a limit on the quantity of tears that can be collected at these games, but the more bawling there is, the more tears for future whisky infusion.

The tears will then undergo a meticulous, months-long sterilization and distillation process before becoming "Crierball."

"Our plan is to have this salty-cinnamon innovation ready for next football season so the victorious can hold last season's triumph over their rivals' heads for just a little bit longer," said Suich.

Rivalry games where Fireball will be

-- November 2: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, GA

-- November 10: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, TX

-- November 17: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears in Chicago, IL

-- November 17: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, PA

-- November 30: Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, AL

-- November 30: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, OH