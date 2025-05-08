Jennifer Aniston gate-crashing suspect appears in court on charges of stalking, vandalism

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Mississippi man accused of ramming his vehicle into the front gate of actress Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of stalking and vandalism.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, pleaded not guilty through his public defender. He had no shirt on in court and was covering himself in a blanket as he stood behind a glass partition.

Prosecutors and the judge said he may not have been mentally competent to understand what was unfolding in court. Criminal proceedings were suspended because of his mental health.

Carwyle was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Monday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's West Los Angeles station after private security guards helped detain him outside Aniston's home in the 900 block of Airole Way.

Prosecutors said he crashed into the front gate of the home, "causing substantial damage."

LAPD said a man crashed through her front gate while she was home around 12:20 p.m. A security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him.

According to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, Carwyle has allegedly been harassing Aniston since March of 2023 by "sending her unwanted social media, voicemail and email messages."

Carwyle allegedly made multiple social media posts referencing the actress, with some of them referring to her as his wife.

He faces up to three years in prison if convicted as charged, according to prosecutors.

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. "My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable."

Carwyle remained in custody without bail. During Thursday's arraignment hearing, prosecutors asked that his bail be set the statutory level of $150,000, which the judge granted.

Carwyle's next hearing is scheduled for May 22 in mental health court.

City News Service contributed to this report.

