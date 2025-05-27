Firefighter creates autism training course to help first responders save lives

A local firefighter developed a course to give emergency workers the tools to identify signs of autism, communicate, and assess with compassion.

A local firefighter developed a course to give emergency workers the tools to identify signs of autism, communicate, and assess with compassion.

A local firefighter developed a course to give emergency workers the tools to identify signs of autism, communicate, and assess with compassion.

A local firefighter developed a course to give emergency workers the tools to identify signs of autism, communicate, and assess with compassion.

A local fire battalion chief is training first responders across California on how to handle people on the autism spectrum during emergency calls.

We've seen far too many instances of first responders arriving on the scene, encountering someone with autism, and being unsure of what is going on. Often, these misunderstandings escalate the situation and can lead to injury and even death.

Now, one local firefighter has developed a course to give emergency workers the tools to identify, communicate, and assess with compassion.

On April 5, a tense scene unfolded in Pocatello, Idaho, as police answered a 911 call and encountered 17-year-old Victor Perez holding a knife. He didn't answer demands and approached police. Officers ended up shooting the teen several times, and he later died.

The non-verbal teen had autism, but first responders didn't know.

"Because we haven't trained in what to look for and how to identify those types of things," said San Manuel Fire Battalion Chief Dino Beltz.

Beltz trains police and fire departments on how to recognize and assess individuals on the spectrum.

"I am a father with a son with autism. I call the course 'NOA(H)', that's my son's name," he said.

NOA(H) is short for Neuro-divergent Operational Awareness. The name refers to how people on the spectrum see and respond to the world differently.

In his program, Beltz offers tools on how to crack open that world.

"A trick that I like to teach the firemen is to go up to the person or individual you think is autistic and do like a high five and see if they respond right away," said Beltz.

A quick response shows you how fast they process, and if they can be touched. But, Beltz tells health care workers if there's a long delay, slow down before asking another question and use very literal language.

"First, I need you to sit down, and then I need to tell you my name. Use 'first and then' language. That's a common language that a lot of these individuals get when they go to occupational therapy," he said.

Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator Gigi Rodriguez says the ER can be a daunting environment for anyone, but especially for someone with autism.

"The more information we learn, the better we are at treating our patients and giving them that dignity and respect when we treat them," she said.

"They just process and understand differently, so don't get frustrated with them and meet them where they are at," said Beltz.

He said his mission is to keep his son Noah and others like him safe.

"I don't want [ families ] to be afraid to call 911, because we do want to help. We do want to be able to do the right thing," he said.

Beltz's trainings are starting to gain traction with fire departments throughout California. The state's Emergency Medical Services Authority just named him educator of the year.