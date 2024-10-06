Firefighter struck in hit-and-run crash near Windsor Hills, suspect outstanding

A firefighter is recovering after being struck in a hit-and-run crash near Windsor Hills Sunday morning.

A firefighter is recovering after being struck in a hit-and-run crash near Windsor Hills Sunday morning.

A firefighter is recovering after being struck in a hit-and-run crash near Windsor Hills Sunday morning.

A firefighter is recovering after being struck in a hit-and-run crash near Windsor Hills Sunday morning.

WINDSOR HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A firefighter is recovering after being struck in a hit-and-run crash near Windsor Hills Sunday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told Eyewitness news that the pedestrian is a firefighter and only identified him as a 59-year-old male.

The firefighter was responding to an incident on Stocker Street near Palmero Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, according to the LACOFD.

No vehicle or suspect description were immediately available.

The firefighter was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

