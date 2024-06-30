Crews battling commercial building fire in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a commercial building fire in the 700 block of Salem Street in Glendale that broke out late Sunday morning.

Officers are providing traffic control at Salem Street and San Fernando Road, according to a Glendale Police Department watch commander.

Police received a 911 call of a fire at 11:25 a.m. and notified the city's fire department.

Crews on scene reported fire through the roof of the building and an explosion.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added here as they become available.

City News Service contributed to this report.