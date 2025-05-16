Float café serves up quality and comfort in Pasadena

"It's really a labor of love," said owner Joyce Abouchaaya. Float on over to Float in Pasadena for comfort food and a cozy vibe.

"It's really a labor of love," said owner Joyce Abouchaaya. Float on over to Float in Pasadena for comfort food and a cozy vibe.

"It's really a labor of love," said owner Joyce Abouchaaya. Float on over to Float in Pasadena for comfort food and a cozy vibe.

"It's really a labor of love," said owner Joyce Abouchaaya. Float on over to Float in Pasadena for comfort food and a cozy vibe.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're craving comfort food and a cozy vibe, Float has become a local favorite. The quaint coffee shop and café is tucked away in Pasadena's Burlington Arcade off of Lake Avenue.

"We take pride in this," said Joyce Abouchaaya, who owns Float with her husband Edgar Abouchaaya. "We like to offer good quality, and this is what keeps people coming back, I want to say, for over 12 years now."

Float offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages to start your day, as well as tasty treats like Float's famous root beer float.

The café also serves breakfast and lunch items, including breakfast bagels and tons of sandwich options. "The Italian," loaded with salami, capicola and provolone cheese, is a crowd favorite.

Joyce and Edgar Abouchaaya took ownership of Float in 2017 after leaving careers in corporate America, yearning for a change in pace.

"You think you're going to work less, but you end up working way more," Joyce joked.

Float credits the community they love so much for keeping them afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic and January's Eaton Fire.

"The Pasadena community has been nothing but good to us," Joyce said. "They saved us. Because without the Pasadena community, I don't think we could have stayed open."

Float offers catering and has a second location in Hollywood.

"If you want to have a good time, relax, take a break, you can come here and float with us," Edgar said.

You can float on over to Float in Pasadena every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thank you Sophie for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission on Community Eats with Rachel Brown.