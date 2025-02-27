Florida woman trying to target ex-boyfriend vandalizes wrong car

An 18-year-old Florida woman admitted to deputies that she tried to get back at her ex-boyfriend by egging and spray-painting his car. She accidentally vandalized his neighbor's car instead.

An 18-year-old Florida woman admitted to deputies that she tried to get back at her ex-boyfriend by egging and spray-painting his car. She accidentally vandalized his neighbor's car instead.

An 18-year-old Florida woman admitted to deputies that she tried to get back at her ex-boyfriend by egging and spray-painting his car. She accidentally vandalized his neighbor's car instead.

An 18-year-old Florida woman admitted to deputies that she tried to get back at her ex-boyfriend by egging and spray-painting his car. She accidentally vandalized his neighbor's car instead.

DELTON, Fla. (KABC) -- It's bad enough to get revenge on an ex. It's a lot worse when you target the wrong person.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of two young women spray-painting a vehicle in Deltona, Florida.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies spotted two women aged 18 and 16.

According to the deputies, one of the women had yellow spray paint on her clothes.

When questioned, the 18-year-old woman admitted that she and her friend spray-painted and threw eggs at the vehicle because she was upset with her ex-boyfriend.

Unfortunately, the vehicle they targeted did not belong to the woman's ex-boyfriend.

The car -- now covered in yellow spray paint and cracked eggs -- belonged to a neighbor of the ex-boyfriend.

"The 18-year-old defendant was charged with criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol under 21 and driving under the influence," said the Volusia Sheriff's Office in a post on Facebook.

"Deputies witnessed her driving her vehicle with two open containers of Four Loko in plain view."

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams.