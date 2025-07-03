Flying out for the 4th of July weekend? Here are some cheaper ways to get to LAX

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're heading out of town for the Fourth of July weekend and are planning to fly, there are cheaper ways to get to Southern California's biggest airport.

One option is the FlyAway bus system, which takes travelers to and from the Van Nuys Flyaway Bus Terminal on Woodley Avenue and Union Station in downtown Los Angeles to each terminal at LAX.

The price of a one-way trip is $12.75. Eyewitness News compared that price to popular rideshare services and the price of the same ride started at around $60.

The FlyAway service offers round-trip rides seven days a week with regular trips. Parking at the Van Nuys bus terminal is $2 an hour, with a $6 daily maximum.

You can buy tickets and check the bus schedule on the FlyAway app. You can also purchase tickets in person before you board the bus.

Eyewitness News spoke with early-morning travelers who were hopping on the bus in Van Nuys Thursday.

"With the tough times and all the costs of life, it's just cheaper," said William O'Neil, who was traveling to Seattle. "Right now, when you're trying to cut back and save money, this is a great deal. One of the best deals in town."

Carlos Slim, traveling Miami, called the bus service convenient for people living in the San Fernando Valley.

Another option to get you to LAX is the LAX/Metro Transit Center, which connects Metro's C and K Lines directly to the airport with a free shuttle. The shuttles run every 10 minutes to all terminals.

In 2026, the LAX Automated People Mover will connect directly to the LAX/Metro Transit Center for even faster access to the terminals.

Over 70 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for the holiday weekend. According to Expedia, Thursday, July 3 will be the busiest day to leave and Tuesday, July 8 will be the least busy travel day of the week.